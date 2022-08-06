Everton hit by double injury blow as two defenders limp off against Chelsea

Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both suffered injuries in Everton’s clash against Chelsea.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Ben Godfrey of Everton is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical treatment during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on August 06, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton have suffered a double defensive blow in their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Ben Godfrey was forced off on a stretcher in the first half.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He sustained his problem after making a challenge on Kai Havertz - after the assistant referee failed to spot the ball going out of play.

Then in the second period, it was Yerry Mina who was withdrawn.

The centre-back appeared to suffer an ankle issue.