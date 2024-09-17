Everton hit by illness as several players missing for Southampton Carabao Cup tie

Vitalii Mykolenko was forced off in Everton's loss to Aston Villa. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Tarkowski and Vitalli Mykolenko are absent for Everton.

Sean Dyche has made a raft of changes for Everton’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Southampton at Goodison Park.

Harrison Armstrong makes his full debut aged 17, while Orel Mangala is handed his first start since arriving on loan from Lyon. In total, eight changes have been made from the 3-2 loss at Aston Villa on Saturday,

In addition, there are several players missing from the match-day squad who featured at Villa. They include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has bagged twice in as many games, along with James Tarkowski, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Vitalii Mykolenko.

The latter was forced off in the first half at Villa because of illness. In his pre-match interview, Dyche admitted that there is some sickness around the camp but did not specify who was affected. The Everton boss said: “We want a group that wants to challenge itself. Unfortunately, we’ve got three down with illness and a number of injuries that we’re going to have to protect so we’ve got no choice for this one.

"It’s the reality of where we’re at and therefore we want players to come in and take on the challenge."