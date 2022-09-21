Alex Iwobi is reportedly the latest player who Everton want to reward with a new deal.

According to The Athletic, the Toffees are keen to reward the midfielder with a fresh deal for his superb form.

Iwobi endured a difficult couple of years after joining Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

However, since Frank Lampard took the Goodison Park hot seat in January, the Nigeria international has turned around his Blues career.

Iwobi became a key player in Everton's successful Premier League survival battle last season.

And this campaign, he's started every game in central midfield and has become a fans' favourite.

Now the Toffees are reportedly in negotiations to keep Iwobi beyond his deal which expires in 2024.