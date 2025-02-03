Everton 'in talks' over sanctioning second deadline-day deal after Carlos Alcaraz

Everton transfer news as the Toffees look to complete their business before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Everton could allow promising prospect Harrison Armstrong leave before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The midfielder is held in high regard by the Toffees. He was mightily impressive during pre-season and thrust himself into the first-team plans. Armstrong has made six senior outings this campaign. Three of which have been in the Premier League and he has featured in every top-flight squad.

Having turned 18 last month, Everton could now opt to send Armstrong out on loan to continue his development. He’s proven he’s well above the grade of age-group football, having recorded three goals and six assists in two FA Youth Cup games for the under-18s.

It is reported by Sky Sports that Derby County are in talks with Everton over Armstrong. The Rams are in a Championship relegation battle and presently sit two points from safety.

The Toffees are closing in on signing Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo. He will bolster David Moyes’ midfield options, with James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam also back after respective long-term back and foot injuries.

In addition, Abdoulaye Doucoure has primarily operating in the No.10 role for Everton this season and scored after just 10.18 seconds in last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City. Dwight McNeil is currently absent after having minor knee surgery but is another player who can operate centrally.

Everton are in the market for a new striker but, as things stand, their search will prove fruitless. Beto is the only current fit centre-forward, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti all sidelined for prolonged periods.

However, there is a paucity of viable out-and-out number nines available who would make an impact. In addition, Calvert-Lewin and Broja are not unavailable for the rest of the campaign, while Chermiti is back training on the grass but still a couple of weeks away from full fitness.

Beto has had a difficult time at Everton but took his chance when netting a double in the 4-0 win over Leicester City. The Blues are nine points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.