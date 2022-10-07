Frank Lampard confirms news all Everton fans have been waiting for ahead of Man Utd clash
Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Everton vs Manchester United.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images
Frank Lampard has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to Everton’s squad against Manchester United.
The striker has not made an appearance for the Toffees this season.
Calvert-Lewin sustained a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.
Everton have been managing the England international carefully since his recovery, with Calvert-Lewin being omitted from wins against West Ham and Southampton.
But now Calvert-Lewin is back available to feature.
Everton boss Lampard said: “He’s in contention. We’ll see match fit he is.
“Really good boost. He’s a good player for us. We want to get him fit and firing regularly.