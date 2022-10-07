Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Frank Lampard confirms news all Everton fans have been waiting for ahead of Man Utd clash

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Everton vs Manchester United.

By Will Rooney
Friday, 7th October 2022, 1:27 pm
<p>Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to Everton’s squad against Manchester United.

The striker has not made an appearance for the Toffees this season.

Calvert-Lewin sustained a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.

Most Popular

Everton have been managing the England international carefully since his recovery, with Calvert-Lewin being omitted from wins against West Ham and Southampton.

But now Calvert-Lewin is back available to feature.

Everton boss Lampard said: “He’s in contention. We’ll see match fit he is.

Advertisement

“Really good boost. He’s a good player for us. We want to get him fit and firing regularly.

Dominic Calvert-LewinFrank LampardManchester United