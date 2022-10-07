Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update ahead of Everton vs Manchester United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

The striker has not made an appearance for the Toffees this season.

Calvert-Lewin sustained a knee injury on the eve of the campaign.

Everton have been managing the England international carefully since his recovery, with Calvert-Lewin being omitted from wins against West Ham and Southampton.

But now Calvert-Lewin is back available to feature.

Everton boss Lampard said: “He’s in contention. We’ll see match fit he is.

