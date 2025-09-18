David Moyes has provided an update on Jarrad Branthwaite's fitness. | Getty Images

The latest on Everton’s injury situation as they prepare to face Liverpool this weekend.

Everton have a huge chance to really make a statement in these early stages of the Premier League season as they wait to take on bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend.

The first Merseyside Derby of the season will take place at Anfield, where the Toffees will be eager to disturb their opponents’ perfect start to the campaign. The Reds are currently top of the table with four wins from four, having secured their latest three points with a stoppage time penalty against Burnley.

Everton are currently sixth after a solid start to the season, picking up two wins and a draw so far. A win against Liverpool on Saturday could see them fall from the top spot, with both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both realistically in a position to leapfrog the reigning champions.

Early Everton injury news ahead of Merseyside Derby

Everton have faced some early injury setbacks and will remain without Jarrad Branthwaite for a little while longer. The centre-back is yet to feature this season while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

David Moyes revealed in his press conference ahead of their latest outing against Aston Villa that Branthwaite is nearing his return but isn’t ready just yet. The manager is still uncertain of a fixed return date.

“Jarrad is getting closer but he's not quite there yet – but he's certainly getting closer and hopefully we get him back because he's a huge player for us. He's a player we value highly and someone we have lots of hopes for, so we're looking forward to getting him back.

“I've no idea [when he'll be back], at the moment, but I think we'll be a few weeks before we're at that stage.”

Vitalii Mykolenko has featured in just one Premier League fixture so far this season and Moyes is also unsure on a return date for the left-back.

Ahead of the Villa game, the boss said: “Hopefully he might be okay. He had felt something in the game against Wolves and he'd made it known but he felt that he was fine to go to Ukraine, but once he got there he felt that maybe he wasn't quite right so he came away from it.”

However, Mykolenko did not make the squad and he has since admitted he ‘has no idea’ if the Ukrainian will be fit to face Liverpool this weekend.

Despite Moyes’ uncertainty, Premier Injuries has estimated return dates for the pair. Branthwaite has been given an estimated return of October 5th, which is Everton’s home clash with Crystal Palace. Mykolenko is backed to be earlier, with the site claiming he could be back in time to face Liverpool.

Everton fitness boosts

Moyes confirmed ahead of the Villa game that both Adam Aznou and Nathan Patterson had returned to training but admitted he ‘wasn’t 100 per cent sure’ if they were ready to play again.

“[Aznou and Patterson] are both back in training. Patto has not had any football yet, so I wouldn't put him down as sort of match-ready yet, but he's been back now for the best part of a week or so. Young Adam [Aznou] got a game at Doncaster a week ago, so we're just beginning to get them back in and amongst it. They're back fit.”

Both players were named as substitutes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last time out but neither came off the bench. Seeing them back on the teamsheet is a big boost for fans, though.