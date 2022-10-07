Everton team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton.

Frank Lampard has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are aiming for a third successive victory following defeats of West Ham and Southampton.

Lampard has confirmed that Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are back in training.

Mina, who has been absent since limping off on the opening day of the season against Chelsea with ankle ligament damage, has been back with his team-mates for the past couple of days.

Holgate, meanwhile, returned today. He suffered a knee injury at Brentford in August.

Both may not feature in the match-day squad, though.

Everton boss Lampard said: “This weekend probably comes too early for both of them — definitely for Mason — but we’re hoping with a good week’s training next week they can be in contention from then on.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to return to the squad af

Nathan Patterson remains absent with an ankle injury for at least another three weeks.