Everton injury update on Alex Iwobi as midfielder leaves Old Trafford on crutches

Alex Iwobi injury news after Everton loss against Manchester United.

Frank Lampard confirmed that Alex Iwobi suffered ankle ligament damage in Everton’s loss to Manchester United.

The Toffees are out of the FA Cup after falling to a 3-1 defeat in the third round at Old Trafford. To compound Everton’s reverse, Iwobi - who has been a key player this season - was stretchered off in the second half after being challenged by United’s Tyrell Malacia.

It’s a blow for the Blues, who have won just once in their past 12 games and sit in the Premier League relegation zone.

But Lampard is hopeful Iwobi’s issue isn’t too serious despite being on crutches at the end of the game.