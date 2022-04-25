Everton boss Frank Lampard is hoping that Ben Godfrey's quad injury isn't severe.
The centre-back pulled out of the Toffees' Merseyside derby against Liverpool after suffering a problem during the warm-up.
Michael Keane replaced Godfrey in defence as Everton made the Premier League title-chasing Reds work hard for their 2-0 win at Anfield.
Lampard revealed that Godfrey's setback was bad luck and he'll be assessed this week.
The Everton boss said: "It's bad luck, bad luck. It's a muscle injury.
"You can never second guess them, they come. It's the same with Donny [van de Beek] at West Ham.
"Sometimes, on that run of luck, that's the way it is.
"What I have to say is the players that come in, Michael Keane - 20 minutes before going up Liverpool's attack - is a real compliment to him and how he handled that.
"No idea [on the severity of Godfrey's injury]. We'll get a scan. We're hoping it's minor.
Why Mina and Delph did not feature
Meanwhile, Lampard made the decision to rest Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph.
Both have both recently returned from respective long-term injuries.
With Everton now in the relegation zone and two points adrift of safety, Lampard admitted he gave Mina and Delph breathers because he's looking at the bigger picture - although they were tough decisions.
He added: "Difficult decisions. They've both come in and really impacted things - Delphy for two games, Yerry for one.
"Yerry was a bit stiff and tight for a couple of days after the game. That's normal, he's been out for 10 weeks and with his history, it was a decision made with the thought process of the next games coming up.
“Delphy was similar. They are important players for us so we took them out for that reason and I think the players that came in, to be fair, did really well.”