Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray both missed Everton’s pre-season win against Blackpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray will be both back training in the middle of the week.

The key pair were absent as the Toffees picked up their first pre-season victory of the summer - a 4-2 win at Blackpool on Sunday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin and Gray both suffered minor issues after returning from Everton's tour of America and were not risked.

Frank Lampard's side kick-off their 2022-23 season against Chelsea on Saturday 6 August - which is less than two weeks' time.

And with the duo set to train in the coming days, it bodes well for their chances to face Thomas Tuchel's side at Goodison Park.

What’s been said

Everton winger Demarai Gray. Picture: David Berding/Getty Images

Speaking to Everton's club website, manager Lampard said: "You're concerned because you want them on the pitch but they're small issues that were not worth risking

“We travelled back from America which is a long overnight flight back from Minnesota.

“Then the lads needed a bit of time off and have got small issues.

“Hopefully, they will be fit to train by the middle of the week and we'll play it from there.”

Seamus Coleman was again missing against Blackpool after undergoing an operation during the off-season.