Iliman Ndiaye and Nathan Patterson were both substituted in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

David Moyes has told of his delight that Everton’s attacking options are looking significantly stronger.

Moyes has had a dearth of players available to him since returning as Toffees boss in January. Chief threats Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all spent lengthy periods on the sidelines along with Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti.

However, all but Calvert-Lewin are not back to fitness. Ndiaye made a goalscoring return in his first start since recovering from a knee injury in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Goodison Park. The Senegal international equalised from the penalty spot in the 49th minute and took his tally to nine for the season. McNeil, meanwhile, came off the bench for his first appearance in four months.

Moyes did confirm that first-choice left-back Vitalii Mykolenko was missing because of an injury. He was replaced by Nathan Patterson, making his first start for Everton since December 2023. Patterson was forced off in the closing stages with cramp along with Ndiaye.

Moyes admitted that Everton have missed Ndiaye during his near two-month absence as Everton aim for a strong end to the season after hurtling out of a Premier League relegation battle. The Blues manager said: “We've missed him but have missed other people and are just starting to get players back. Thankfully, we weren't getting them back when we needed loads of points and everyone is under pressure.

“The players who have come in have done a great job in getting us the points. We've not had Dwight, Ili since the Liverpool game at home, Dominic and Broja. They are coming back onto the scene, which helps us a lot. It gave me a chance to change it and have a look at Tim after the game in midweek. We had an injury to Myko so Patto had a chance to play. We were always thinking about making a couple of changes but some were enforced.

“We've not been able to get any of the boys games for the under-21s because we want to get them closer to the first team as quick as we can. We did it with Tim [Iroegbunam], doing it with Ili - we were not sure if we'd start him today but in the end, we felt we might as well. Patto, who was near enough having his first game (of the season) was pulling up with cramp as well. All those boys are on the way back and Ili has been the same.”