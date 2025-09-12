Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

David Moyes has provided an Everton injury update ahead of their return to Premier League action.

The Toffees welcome Aston Villa to Hill Dickinson Stadium as they aim to continue an impressive start to the campaign. After an opening-day loss to Leeds United, Everton have won three successive games, earning a 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Now the Blues prepare to face a Villa side that have picked up only one point so far but finished sixth last campaign.

Everton have been without their prized asset Jarrad Branthwaite so far this season. The centre-back has been unavailable because of a hamstring injury.

Branthwaite is back on the grass at Finch Farm but Moyes admitted that it will be a few weeks until the centre-back is in full training. Everton boss Moyes said: “Getting closer but not quite there and hopefully we get him back because he is a huge player for him. Big value and lots of hopes for him. No idea but it will be a few weeks until we are at that stage.”

Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko returned to Merseyside from international duty. The left-back departed Ukraine’s squad having been absent for Everton’s first two fixtures with a groin issue.

“Myko is around it. We will need to see if he is going to make it. He felt something against Wolves but made it known he was fine to go to Wolves but once he got there, he wasn’t quite right.”

Fellow full-back Adam Aznou has been on the road to recovery from an ankle issue.