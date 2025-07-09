Everton and Manchester United are among the clubs linked with bringing Douglas Luiz back to the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a name that almost every Everton fan will recognise. And if the Toffees could get the signing over the line, plenty will likely deliver their approval.

David Moyes stated shortly after his return as manager that the club required elite players for an elite new stadium. The Everton supremo has not minced his words in terms of his ambitions during his second stint in the hot seat. He wants the Blues to return to competing in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luiz links

And if Everton could prise Douglas Luiz, who has been linked, then it might be regarded as somewhat of a coup. During his time at Aston Villa, Luiz developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He was previously wanted by Arsenal with two bids rejected in 2022.

Luiz was at the fulcrum of Villa’s rise back to the higher levels of English football. Arriving in 2019, he firstly helped the Birmingham club avoid relegation after their return to the top flight before their gradual climb up the ladder. In his final campaign, Luiz registered an impressive 10 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances as Villa finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

As a reward, he earned a move to one of Europe’s heavyweights. Villa’s issues with profit and sustainability rules meant that Luiz was sold to Juventus for around £44 million.

In truth, it’s a surprise that it has not worked out for Luiz in Italy. He was clearly not helped by a tough start the Old Lady endured, which resulted in the sacking of Thiago Motta just months into his tenure. But since Igor Tudor took over in the Turin hot seat, Luiz’s situation has not changed. In the 2024-25 campaign, the former Vasco de Gama man started just three Serie A games. And in Juve’s Club World Cup campaign, Luiz played a total of 45 minutes in four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the World Cup taking place next summer, Luiz will know his place in Brazil’s squad is under threat. He was already omitted from the previous two squads and needs to be playing regularly. That is something that Everton could offer. The Toffees are short of options in midfield, despite Idrissa Gana Gueye penning a new contract. James Garner is the only other senior player, with Tim Iroegbunam still lacking Premier League real experience.

There is plenty about Luiz that appeals. He has 175 Premier League matches under his belt and is in his best years, aged 27. If Everton could get him back to the levels he displayed at Villa, it would be a remarkable bit of business.

Rice comparison

Moyes was responsible for morphing Declan Rice into a £100 million player when West Ham United manager, with the England international being sold to Arsenal. However, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant once claimed that Luiz was a better player. Speaking on talkSPORT, Pennant said: “Any team would dream to have Rice, but there are better sixes in the Premier League at the moment. I would say Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa, I think he can do everything that Rice can do and better.

"I think he assists more, he chips in with goals more than Rice. Creativity-wise, he's better, flair is better, he can put in a tackle just like Rice, break up play just like Rice. So I think if someone said to me you can have Douglas Luiz for £60m or Declan Rice for £100m, easy every day of the week, Douglas Luiz."

Luiz is likely to have several suitors, with Manchester United and Fulham linked. But Everton could almost certainly offer regular football, which could appeal.