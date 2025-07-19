Everton have several players on their radar in the summer transfer window.

Everton are interested in a Ligue 1 winger, reports suggest.

According to The Independent, Maghnes Akliouche is one of several names who is on the Toffees’ list of potential summer transfer targets. Akliouche has come through the ranks at AS Monaco and is now a regular starter.

In the 2024-25 season, the 23-year-old made a total of 43 appearances for the French side, scoring seven goals and recording 12 assists in all competitions. He helped Monaco finish third in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League for successive campaigns.

In Europe’s elite club competition, Akliouche scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona and was awarded man of the match on his Champions League debut. He also represented France under-23s at the 2024 Olympics, helping them earn a Silver medal.

The Independent suggests that Akliouche is one of several players on Everton’s radar, including Manchester City’s James McAtee.

Will Everton sign Maghnes Akliouche?

Everton are in need of new additions in the summer transfer window. David Moyes’ squad is still desperately short of options, especially when it comes to attack. The exits of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom to their respective parent clubs Leeds United and Napoli means that the Toffees do not have a right winger. Dwight McNeil is capable of operating in the position but is more suited to the opposite flank.

Akliouche has a profile that would tick plenty of boxes. He is still only aged 23, so is very much on an upward curve and would have a significant resale value. In addition, he has more than 100 senior appearances under his belt. However, Akliouche could be out of Everton’s price range. RMC Sport suggested earlier this year that Monaco has slapped a price tag of £60 million on his head.

The Independent has claimed that Everton owners The Friedkin Group could give Moyes a budget of £150 million. Even if that were the case, Akliouche would take up a significant chunk of what is remaining. The Blues have already spent up to around £44 million on Thierno Barry, Charly Alcaraz and Mark Travers.

Everton transfer plans

Everton still need to recruit in several positions before the transfer window closes. They are short in midfield, with Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner the only out-and-out senior options. Moyes will want at least one, if not two, players who can operate in the engine room for competition and cover.

The Toffees have already underlined that they would like a new right-back, having shown interest in Kenny Tete. The Dutchman decided to stay at Fulham after holding talks with Everton. The left-hand side of defence is another area that Moyes may want to strengthen given that Vitalii Mykolenko is the only recognised player for the position.

In addition, a third-choice goalkeeper may be on the agenda. Although Travers has been signed for £4 million from AFC Bournemouth to provide back-up for Jordan Pickford, it may not be decided whether Harry Tyrer will be kept around as third choice.