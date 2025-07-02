Everton 'interested' in signing World Cup winner as transfer swoop 'at final stages'

Everton transfer news as reports suggest a move for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry is edging closer.

Everton are moving closer to securing their second signing of the summer, reports suggest.

The Toffees have a big transfer window after the exits of 10 players including key players Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure. David Moyes has been left short in the striking department, with Beto the only recognised senior option.

Calvert-Lewin opted to bring the curtain down on his nine-year Everton career, while Armando Broja has gone back to Chelsea after an underwhelming loan spell.

Thierno Barry ‘edges closer’

Everton have identified Villarreal striker Thierno Barry as their top target to replace Calvert-Lewin. The 22-year-old fired 11 goals as the Yellow Submarine finished fifth in La Liga and qualified for the Champions League. He was also part of the France under-21s squad that reached the semi-finals of the European Championships this summer.

However, Barry is reportedly closing in on a switch to Merseyside. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that personal terms with the 22-year-old have been agreed. Romano posted on X: “Everton are now closing in on deal to sign Thierno Barry as new striker from Villarreal. Deal at the final stages after personal terms agreed.”

Barry has a release clause of around £33 million but Everton will be hopeful that they can negotiate that price down.

Left-back eyed

Everton have several areas of their squad that need bolstering. Sections of supporters would like to see Moyes recruit a left-back, with Vitalii Mykolenko the only current option. Ashley Young played in the position on multiple occasions but he has also left the club, having turned down fresh terms.

The Daily Mail suggests that the Blues have their eye on Nicolas Tagliafico, who is now a free agent after his departure from French side Olympique Lyon. The 32-year-old has been capped 70 times for Argentina and was part of their squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - starting the 4-2 extra-time victory over France in the final. Tagliafico has also represented Ajax in his career.

Premier League rivals West Ham United and Spanish club Sevilla are said to be in the race to sign the experienced full-back. He made 33 appearances for Lyon in the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals.

Tete makes decision

Meanwhile, Kenny Tete has opted against a move to Everton and re-signed for Fulham. The right-back was in talks about a potential switch to the Toffees, having spent five years at the Cottagers. But Tete has instead decided to pen a contract extension in West London, agreeing a three-year deal with the club option of an additional 12 months.

“I’m really happy to have signed, for myself and for my family, and I hope I can give more for the fans in these three years,” Tete told Fulham’s website. “After my first year I knew this was a family club, a really special club where I can develop. I want to be part of this group, and hopefully we can push for more.”