MSP Sports Capital are in the ‘final stages’ of purchasing a minority stake in Everton, reports suggest.
According to Sky Sports, Farhad Moshiri is close to agreeing a deal with the American company which will help fund the completion of the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.
Advertisement
Advertisement
MSP have also been linked with a £3.1billion takeover of Tottenham Hotspur.
The report said: “The development of the club’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is progressing well and new investment in the form of the purchase of a minority stake in the club by American investment company MSP Sports Capital is in its final stages of completion.
“That investment will coincide with the progressive work going on at the site of the new stadium, which has seen the exciting structure rise on the waterfront in recent months.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
In addition, it is claimed that MSP’s arrival will bring changes to the Everton board. Supporters have protested for sweeping change to the Goodison Park hierarchy, with fans lining the streets before the previous three home games.