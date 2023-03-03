Register
Everton investment ‘in its final stages’ as Tottenham Hotspur braced for £3.1bn takeover blow

MSP Sports Capital are close to purchasing a stake in Everton.

Will Rooney
2 minutes ago
MSP Sports Capital partners Jeff Moorad, left, and Jahm Najafi at Goodison Park. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
MSP Sports Capital partners Jeff Moorad, left, and Jahm Najafi at Goodison Park. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

MSP Sports Capital are in the ‘final stages’ of purchasing a minority stake in Everton, reports suggest.

According to Sky Sports, Farhad Moshiri is close to agreeing a deal with the American company which will help fund the completion of the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

MSP have also been linked with a £3.1billion takeover of Tottenham Hotspur.

The report said: “The development of the club’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock is progressing well and new investment in the form of the purchase of a minority stake in the club by American investment company MSP Sports Capital is in its final stages of completion.

“That investment will coincide with the progressive work going on at the site of the new stadium, which has seen the exciting structure rise on the waterfront in recent months.”

In addition, it is claimed that MSP’s arrival will bring changes to the Everton board. Supporters have protested for sweeping change to the Goodison Park hierarchy, with fans lining the streets before the previous three home games.

