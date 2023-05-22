Everton have signed an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital over a potential investment deal.

Sky Sports reports that talks are ‘progressing well’ with Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the New York-based company.

Moshiri revealed in January that he was looking for fresh capital to be injected into Everton, with the club posting losses of more than £400 million in the past three years.

MSP were first linked with the Goodison Park outfit in January. Partners Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi were spotted in the crowd for a 2-1 loss to Southampton that month.

In addition, 777 Partners have also been mooted as potential investors. However, it seems that MSP, who have also been linked with a full takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, are in pole position.

Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers wrote on Twitter: “American investment company MSP Sports Capital have signed an exclusivity agreement with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri as the club head into a crucial weekend which sees a three-way battle to stay in the Premier League.

