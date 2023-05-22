Everton have signed an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital over a potential investment deal.
Sky Sports reports that talks are ‘progressing well’ with Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the New York-based company.
Moshiri revealed in January that he was looking for fresh capital to be injected into Everton, with the club posting losses of more than £400 million in the past three years.
MSP were first linked with the Goodison Park outfit in January. Partners Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi were spotted in the crowd for a 2-1 loss to Southampton that month.
In addition, 777 Partners have also been mooted as potential investors. However, it seems that MSP, who have also been linked with a full takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, are in pole position.
Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers wrote on Twitter: “American investment company MSP Sports Capital have signed an exclusivity agreement with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri as the club head into a crucial weekend which sees a three-way battle to stay in the Premier League.
The New York based company has been in discussions with Moshiri for months and is now in pole position to provide investment into the club. SSN has been told the deal is “progressing well” however there is still work to be done before it’s officially announced.”