Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Everton investment news as Tottenham Hotspur to set for potential takeover ‘blow’

MSP Sports Capital have reportedly entered an exclusivity agreement with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:02 BST

Everton have signed an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital over a potential investment deal.

Sky Sports reports that talks are ‘progressing well’ with Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and the New York-based company.

Moshiri revealed in January that he was looking for fresh capital to be injected into Everton, with the club posting losses of more than £400 million in the past three years.

Most Popular

MSP were first linked with the Goodison Park outfit in January. Partners Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi were spotted in the crowd for a 2-1 loss to Southampton that month.

In addition, 777 Partners have also been mooted as potential investors. However, it seems that MSP, who have also been linked with a full takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, are in pole position.

Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers wrote on Twitter: “American investment company MSP Sports Capital have signed an exclusivity agreement with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri as the club head into a crucial weekend which sees a three-way battle to stay in the Premier League.

The New York based company has been in discussions with Moshiri for months and is now in pole position to provide investment into the club. SSN has been told the deal is “progressing well” however there is still work to be done before it’s officially announced.”

Related topics:Tottenham Hotspur