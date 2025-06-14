David Moyes is expected to be in the market for a striker this summer. | Getty Images

Everton have a lot of work to do in the transfer window and AI has predicted who David Moyes might sign this summer.

Everton ended the 2024/25 campaign with a glint of optimism in their eye after the return of David Moyes and a respectable league position several places above both Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur.

The wage bill will have some space after a summer exodus and a budget of up to £100m gives the Toffees boss with the chance to rebuild the squad. Several players have been linked already with the midfield and forward line both seeing potential new additions.

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande wouldn’t be expensive and Matt O’Riley of Brighton would add creativity. In terms of star quality, a battered and bruised Jack Grealish has a point to prove and could be an inspired new recruit to lead the Hill Dickinson Stadium revolution.

According to AI, Everton could be in for a busy summer as Moyes looks to guide his team back up the table and into the reckoning for European places once again, but who will be wearing blue next season?

AI predicts Everton signings in busy transfer window for David Moyes

The two blockbuster signings could be in attack with AI predicting an altogether different looking forward line and one that fans could really get behind.

Jonathan David has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs and, on a Bosman, could be the signing of the summer. The Lille forward has 34 goals in 62 internationals for Canada to go with his 87 goals in 178 games in France.

With 25 goals and 12 assists last season, David has the quality that Everton have been looking for as well as having the resilience to be available more often than not.

The 25-year old’s wages will be high, however, there is no risk to a long-term deal given that he is approaching his peak years and there isn’t the need to pay a transfer fee.

The other star name being mooted by AI is Jack Grealish. At 29, there won’t be many clubs who will want to pick up the England international’s £50m transfer fee. What Man City might be willing to do is absorb some of his wages and send the playmaker out on loan with AI suggesting that his next destination could be to open up the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes could still create his solid defensive and midfield base but have Grealish in a free role behind David in what could be a lethal combination.

Other potential signings tipped by AI include Sunderland’s right back Trai Hume, Sean Longstaff in midfield, Habib Diarra of Strasbourg in midfield and another right back in the shape of Georgios Vagiannidis.

Who does AI predict that Everton could sell?

Outgoings is a different matter. Because of the number of players leaving Everton at the end of their respective contracts, AI has suggested that only Jarrad Branthwaite could be sold this summer to add much-needed funds to the transfer coffers.

The towering centre-half has been set an unlikely transfer fee though with AI claiming that he could be sold for just £21m despite an £80m valuation for Branthwaite. This could leave a net spend of some £50-70m with as many as 4-6 major signings according to AI.

David Moyes has spoken about potential departures in the future in response to the suggestion that a new stadium and the right financial backing could mean that he doesn;t have to part ways with Everton’s best assets, particularly those who came through the academy: “I don’t know whether it’s the stadium or whether it’s success. I don’t think we’re comparing Trent’s (Alexander-Arnold) period to Wayne (Rooney’s) in anyway,” Moyes told the Liverpool Echo when asked about the difference in reaction to the pair’s departures from Merseyside.

“Wayne left when he was an 18-year-old boy. He went to Manchester United who at that time were winning all the trophies and challenging at the top end of the league.

“People know, the story is that we’ve sold the best young players out of the academy, which means at the moment we don’t have that coming through. That’s another rebuild.”

AI can’t predict the next academy star, but it will be interesting to see how many of the signings above it does get right.