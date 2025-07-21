Everton are up against hefty competition for the signature of this Premier League star.

Everton are up against firm competition when it comes to one of their latest summer transfer targets. David Moyes is eager to bolster his squad and field the best possible team next season but this window is proving a tough nut to crack for some deals.

The Toffees are one of the clubs interested in signing Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa this summer. Of course, they aren’t without competition from rival clubs.

According to Football Insider, three Premier League teams are in the running for the midfielder’s signature, as he has become ‘unhappy’ at Villa Park and wants to pursue a more regular role elsewhere.

Front-runners to sign Everton transfer target named

The report claims that amid Everton’s ‘growing interest’ in Ramsey, it is Nottingham Forest who are the current front-runners.

The East Midlands side are ‘prepared to move ahead of rivals’ to sign the 24-year-old this summer, especially if they earn a significant fee from the sale of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Villa could reportedly accept £50 million for Ramsey, who is under contract with the club until 2027. Forest could be in a strong position to move ahead of their Premier League opponents, due to willingness to splash the cash and the lure of competing in Europe next season.

Ramsey is ‘open’ to leaving Villa Park in search of a more regular role with another side. The midfielder made 19 starts in the Premier League last season and was brought off the bench on ten occasions. Clearly, Ramsey is eager to establish himself as an ever-present figure.

Jacob Ramsey transfer verdict given

Everton are interested in striking a deal for Ramsey, having already show ‘ambition’ on the market so far. The Blues have finalised permanent moves for the likes of Charly Alcaraz and Thierno Barry so far this window and are planning to add more top talent to their squad.

However, Forest may be the most likely club to agree the proposed £50 million asking price for Ramsey, with Anthony Elanga also out the door to Newcastle United in a £55 million deal. Gibbs-White remains heavily linked with a move to the capital as Spurs look to improve the team that finished 17th in the Premier League last season.

“If Ramsey was to leave, Forest will probably be the favourites. Obviously, we know Forest are scouring the market for attacking reinforcements with Elanga moving to Newcastle and it seems Gibbs-White will end up at Tottenham,” said Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

“Everton are showing ambitious moves in the transfer market. They’ve brought in Barry from Villarreal, and if they were to get Ramsey, it would be a huge coup.

“If Villa were to sell him, Forest would be able to get to that £40-50 million mark, and having European football at the City Ground might just give them the edge. I think Villa would like to keep hold of Ramsey, but if a big offer was to come in, Forest would be favourites ahead of those other clubs.”