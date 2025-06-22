The Saudi-based striker who could revitalise Everton's attack - if his team let him leave | Getty Images

Everton have a lot to do this summer but doing the unthinkable and swapping Jarrad Branthwaite be a clever move?

David Moyes has some big decisions to make this summer with a series of tough calls needing to be made to rebuild his Everton squad.

The transfer budget is a restrictive £100m, at most, according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, and the Bosman market will need to be raided, as well as the need to shop in markets where fees aren’t quite as inflated.

There is a reason why Mohamed Diomande has been targeted at Rangers and why his teammate the “unconvincing” Hamza Igamane has also been linked. In the Premier League with their profiles, they’d probably be over £30m each, whereas £30m could get both of them due to them playing in the SPFL.

Who should Everton target in possible swap deal?

Where Everton could get creative is in taking a hit on one of their best players, but strengthening two areas where Moyes needs more quality and depth.

A club is more likely to entertain a swap deal if it is for players that they are willing to move on. At Brighton, Joao Pedro impressed on his way to scoring 10 goals and chipping in with six assists in 27 Premier League appearances and seems certain to leave the south coast.

Teammate Igor Julio has revealed that an exit is on the cards: "Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step" said the 27-year-old to Trivela .

"It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that.

"I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

"I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritize what comes from there first.

"He's been here in England for five years and hasn't played for a big team yet. It's his moment, his time, so he can make the best decision and be happy wherever he goes."

Pedro might have lofty ambitions, however, Everton’s ambitions allied to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium might be enough to tempt the 23-year old Brazil international north.

Pedro could thrive as the main man at the Toffees, whereas at a ‘Big Six’ club, he might not even start most games. A situation that Matt O’Riley finds himself in at Brighton which is why he has been linked to Everton and Napoli have made a bid for his services.

The former Celtic playmaker complained on international duty that his manager wasn’t playing him in his strongest position. At Everton, there could be space as a No.10 or attack-minded No.8 rather than being stuck out on the wing. Given his lack of impact, the Seagulls might be happy to cut their losses.

Who should Everton swap to land Brighton pair?

With Jan Paul van Hecke linked with Newcastle United, Brighton could end up in profit if they are willing to accept Jarrad Branthwaite in exchange for O’Riley and Pedro. As painful as it might be for Everton, it could be a matter of when rather than if the towering stopper leaves the club and Moyes has to get best value for money in return.

It wouldn’t go down well with fans, however, sometimes a manager has to make unpopular decisions for the benefit of the club and his team. Having the money is only useful if the squad is strengthened, there is no point selling the club’s best asset if quality additions aren’t made to compensate for the loss.

The greater good is a stronger midfield and forward line where Everton need some much-needed reinforcements.