Everton are expected to oversee a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for their new chapter moving from Goodison Park to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium next season.

The Toffees’ main focus will be plugging the gaps left by those who are approaching the end of their contracts. As things stand, a hefty 13 players are expected to leave the club this summer either through loan expirations or their contracts coming to an end.

Experienced defenders Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Michael Keane are among those headed for the door. Not only will Everton need to replace the outgoing seniors, they may also be on the market for a Jarrad Branthwaite replacement.

The centre-back has hit an impressive upwards trajectory in a short space of time and has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs. As we approach the summer window, that interest remains.

Chelsea interested in signing Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton may have a big decision on their hands this summer as they weigh up whether to keep or sell Branthwaite ahead of the 2025/26 season. According to reporter Sébastien Vidal, Chelsea ‘are pushing’ to sign the 22-year-old, who is under contract on Merseyside until 2027.

Branthwaite also attracted the attention of Manchester United last year, who were eager to bring him in to boost their defensive concerns. Now, Chelsea are ‘set to test the Toffees’ resolve’ by putting a ‘big offer’ on the table for his signature. He has been a key part of Everton’s efforts over the last two seasons. Following his impressive loan spell with PSV, the defender returned and was handed a more prominent role within the first team, which he has kept under David Moyes.

Everton told to consider selling Jarrad Branthwaite

While Everton are already planning to replace several first team players this summer, they could also be looking for Branthwaite’s successor. Despite him being a key part of the current set-up, former Blues scout Bryan King has weighed in on Everton’s options and believes a sale could benefit all parties involved.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol posted on social media last week that Chelsea are ‘on course to bank a £200m windfall’ from Champions League and Club World Cup success. This opens the door for the London side to pursue the top priority names on their transfer list, including Branthwaite.

“I’m sure this would benefit Branthwaite financially,” King told Goodison News. “If Everton can’t match what Chelsea are prepared to offer him, it becomes very difficult, because you don’t want a player feeling sorry for himself because he missed out on a big move. Therefore, if Everton can square up the books with a big sale, this could be a move which is of benefit to everybody. I’m not sure whether Chelsea is the right club for Branthwaite, but there will be big money involved, and he could probably set himself up for life.”

King also told the outlet earlier this month that Everton will be likely to accept an offer of £80 million if it is presented for Branthwaite.