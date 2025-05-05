Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton have been linked with this familiar face ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton are expected to make some significant changes to their squad over the summer with new owners The Friedkin Group now holding the keys to the club.

The American consortium completed their majority takeover from Farhad Moshiri in December and have slowly been putting their stamp on business with the Toffees.

The major decision to bring back David Moyes following the dismissal of Sean Dyche has been a game-changer for Everton. After three seasons struggling at the bottom of the table, the Blues will finish the 2024/25 campaign comfortably, with all three relegated teams now confirmed.

Ahead of their new era at the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, Everton are looking to make some changes within the team and kit themselves out ready for the start of this exciting chapter.

Everton linked with former star John Stones

With a number of players expected to move on this summer, Everton are exploring their options for new signings and former Toffee John Stones has been linked with a sensational return.

The defender arrived at Goodison Park in 2013 from Barnsley in a deal thought to be worth in the region of £3 million. It wasn’t long before Stones started attracting attention from rival clubs and Manchester City eventually signed him three-and-a-half years later for £47.5 million, rising to £50 million with add-ons.

According to TBR Football reporter Graeme Bailey, Stones could be moved on from the Etihad this summer as City prepare some significant changes.

“John Stones’s future at Manchester City is far from certain. City are planning a number of new arrivals this summer and we are going to see a number of changes and that means some of the biggest names from the last decade or so could and will depart.”

After Kyle Walker’s departure and links to Kevin De Bruyne’s exit, Stones could be next on the list, along with Ederson and Bernardo Silva, says Bailey.

“Stones has interest from the Saudi Pro League, but in England there are clubs who would be willing to take him including West Ham and his former club Everton to name but two.”

John Stones future in question

Stones’ injury record could be a potential issue when it comes to him moving on this summer. The centre-back has been sidelined with several fitness issues this season alone, including a foot and hamstring injury. He also had an issue with his hip last term.

“The issue is with his injury record, less than 10 starts in the last two seasons, it would be a risk for anyone,” Bailey continued. “If he does indeed hit the open market, I believe that Everton would be open to the prospect.”

Stones’ current contract with City is due to expire in 2026. The former Premier League champions could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year but it’s highly likely he will be available for a cut price. Transfermarkt currently value Stones at €30 million (£25.5m).

Bringing Stones back to Everton would be a statement move from the club ahead of this new chapter. At 30 years of age, the defender still has plenty of years left in his playing career and could help transform their backline.