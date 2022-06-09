Everton have become the fifth Premier League club to set their sights on Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter, according to reports.

Following their dramatic Premier League survival, Everton are desperate to bolster their squad to avoid another relegation battle next season.

They have been linked with a long list of stars, with Hull Live now claiming they have entered the race to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

The 21-year-old impressed for the Tigers during the 2021/22 campaign, scoring 12 goals and assisting another three in the Championship.

Lewis-Potter’s brilliant form has attracted plenty of interest from the top tier and the Toffees will have to beat West Ham, Wolves, Brentford and Southampton to his signature if their pursuit was successful.

With Hull finishing 19th in the Championship last season, they will certainly face a tough challenge to keep him beyond the summer.

It is thought three clubs have already made offers for the youngster, but no decision has been made by Hull over his future as of yet.

Lewis-Potter is out of contract in 2023 and The Athletic have previously claimed that he could be available for only £18 million ahead of next season.

With Jarrod Bowen’s success at West Ham following his Hull departure, a move for Lewis-Potter could prove to be a huge bargain.

Everton struggled for goals last season, with Andros Townsend their second top goalscorer despite being sidelined since March.