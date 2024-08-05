Everton 'join race' for ex-Liverpool star who started Champions League final

Position: Defence. Current club: Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The former Liverpool defender left in the summer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are reportedly one of a trio of clubs to want to sign former Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

The shock news has come from Caughtoffside who revealed in an exclusive that the Toffees were interested alongside Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen. Having departed Liverpool on a free in the summer, if Matip were to sign he would one of a handful of players to don the shirt of both Merseyside clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, the player’s agents have already met with all three clubs, who now have all the information about the defender’s situation. However, a move will only occur if there are exits for both Michael Keane and Mason Holgate over the next few weeks. Keane is in the final year of his deal and struggled for game time last season while Holgate is stuck in a career limbo after a disappointing few years that culminated with two loan spells last season.

Matip, who was a key component of Jurgen Klopp’s successes over the past nine years, would be an experienced and smart acquisition to go with former Lyon defender Jake O’Brien who was signed last week. With James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite boasting one of the best partnerships last season, it is clear Everton are looking to improve their squad depth with added quality at the back.

However, one caveat to the deal is Matip’s injury record. The 32-year-old missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury suffered in December 2023. He didn’t manage another appearance during that time which resulted in a tame end to what was a successful spell at Anfield. He played 201 times for the club and won the Premier League and Champions League - and he started in the final in Madrid against Tottenham.

All three clubs offer slightly different propositions as Fulham have already lost starting centre-back and former Liverpool target Tosin Adarabioyo while Tim Ream could also leave. For Leverkusen, they are looking to add more strength in depth as rumours over key starter Jonathan Tah continue to circulate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only eight men have played for both sides that include Conor Coady, Andy Lonergan, Nick Barmby, Gary Ablett, David Burrows, Don Hutchinson, Sander Westerveld and Abel Xavier. Matip would join an exclusive group and it would certainly be a shock to see him line up in Blue next season.