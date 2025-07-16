Everton are among the clubs who would reportedly interested in signing the Aston Villa star.

Everton are interested in signing Jacob Ramsey in the summer transfer window, reports suggest.

The Daily Mail suggests that the Toffees have sounded out the Aston Villa midfielder. Ramsey has come through the academy ranks at his boyhood club, recording 17 goals and 19 assists in 167 appearances.

However, the 24-year-old only started half of Villa’s Premier League matches last term as they finished sixth in the table, as well as four games during their run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

PSR potential concerns

Ramsey is yet to make his England debut and with the World Cup taking place next year, he could have ambitions of thrusting his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans - but will be needing to play week in, week out.

The Daily Mail suggests that Ramsey could be forced to leave because of Villa’s ‘concerns over the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules’. The Birmingham-based side sold their women’s team to their parent club on 30 June ahead of the financial deadline to help comply with regulations. A potential sale of Ramsey would represent ‘pure profit’ on their balance sheet because he is homegrown.

It’s suggested by The Telegraph that Nottingham Forest have made Ramsey a ‘primary target’ after selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United for £55 million and Morgan Gibbs-White could move to Tottenham Hotspur in a £60 million deal. Premier League rivals West Ham United are also said to be keen on Ramsey.

Everton transfer plans

Ramsey is the latest name to emerge as a potential target for Everton. The Blues have a big summer window ahead, with nine members of the squad that finished 13th in the Premier League last season departing.

Ramsey can play in the No.10 position, as well as on the left flank. Abdoulaye Doucoure featured in the attacking-midfield role for the past few seasons, but left at the end of his contract. Doucoure turned down fresh terms and ended his five-year stay on Merseyside.

While Everton have signed Charly Alcaraz on a permanent deal worth around £13 million, having impressed during his loan spell from Flamengo, manager David Moyes may want more competition. Ramsey has two years remaining on his Villa contract.

Moyes is looking to strengthen his attacking options as he plots the Toffees’ return to the upper echelons of the Premier League. Everton are also in need of bringing in wingers after the exits of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom after respective loan spells from Leeds United and Napoli.

Ramsey is not the only Villa player linked with Everton. BBC Sport reported that the Blues are keen on Villa Park captain John McGinn. However, Unai Emery’s side are not interested in losing their captain as they prepare to embark on a Europa League campaign.

Everton have also been linked with the likes of Manchester City’s James McAtee, although he is wanted by Bundesliga clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund,