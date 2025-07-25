David Moyes salutes the Everton faithful for a final time at Goodison Park | Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

David Moyes needs all the help with the Everton rebuild so news of a contract extension will be greatly received.

Everton are in the United States for their pre-season tour with little more than a mini-bus needed to transport a squad in need of numbers around the land of the free.

David Moyes will have been delighted to sign Thierno Barry to strengthen the attack, however, there are a lot of areas where new recruits are needed and the towering striker can’t do it on his own if he doesn’t have any service. Carlos Alcaraz extending his stay is positive news as is Jarrad Branthwaite committing his future to the club, but the Toffees boss needs some help.

Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou is of interest and numerous right-backs have also been linked, as yet though, the defence remains the same as it was last season after Michael Keane also put pen to paper on a new deal.

David Moyes could get most important Everton signing of the summer

One player who could follow and who could be the signing of the summer is Jordan Pickford who, according to TBR’s transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, has claimed that talks on a new deal are going well: “Jordan Pickford’s new deal is progressing,” Bailey exclusively told TBR Football.

“We revealed in December that talks were due to take place with the new owners and that has happened in recent months. Obviously, with Branthwaite staying, the new stadium, the Friedkin Group, Pickford’s very happy at the club.

“He’s cemented himself as one of the best in Europe for me. I think he had a brilliant season last season and is showing no signs of a decline, he is arguably at the peak of his powers.

“Pickford’s one of those players where, if he really wanted to demand a move, he could have forced his way. We have seen interest in recent years with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United – but his head has not been turned. He’s ready to commit what is likely to be the rest of his career to the club.”

Everton rebuild has been slow but starting with solid foundations

Not only would replacing Pickford cost Everton a fortune, but if he left it would only make Moyes’ job harder in terms of trying to persuade targets to sign and players like Branthwaite to stay.

The club has a new stadium and a manager who is proven at the top level and there is a core of a good team, the spine of Pickford, Branthwaite, Idrissa Gueye, Alcaraz and Barry is a solid one to build around even if the Toffees boss has to work smart on a restricted budget.

Players like Hamza Igamane at Rangers make sense given the relatively cheap £15m transfer fee that it would take to sign the Morocco international, and it would be a similar story for his midfield teammate Mohamed Diomande who can play in a variety of positions in the engine room.

It isn’t a job that can be completed in one transfer window having lost so many players, however, Moyes is the man for the job and, without him, Pickford could well have looked elsewhere.