Everton land key boost ahead of pre-season training return next month

Nathan Patterson made his first start for Scotland after recovering from an ankle injury.

Everton have received a key injury boost ahead of their return to pre-season in a few weeks' time.

Frank Lampard revealed that after the Toffees' final-day defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League that he expects his troops to be back at Finch Farm at the beginning of July.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when Nathan Patterson returns for duty, he will be fully fit and raring to go.

The right-back joined Everton from Rangers for a fee of up to £12 million in January.

However, he made just one appearance - a 45-minute outing against Boreham Wood in the FA Cup - before an ankle injury curtailed his season.

Patterson was forced to undergo surgery and spent several months recovering - yet was called up to the Scotland squad for their four matches this month.

The 20-year-old was given a 14-minute cameo off the bench in a 2-0 Nations League win over Armenia last week.

And on Tuesday night, Patterson was handed a first starting appearance in two-and-a-half months.

Steve Clarke's side eased to a 4-1 victory in Armenia, with Patterson playing 63 minutes and assisting John McGinn's goal.

Patterson will now go off and have several weeks to recharge his batteries.