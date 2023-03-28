Register
Everton land latest injury boost as Tottenham Hotspur suffer fresh blow ahead of clash

Everton injury news as Seamus Coleman makes a return to action and Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is forced to undergo surgery.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:05 BST

Seamus Coleman returned from an injury setback to feature for the Republic of Ireland last night.

The Everton captain was forced to miss the Green Army's 3-2 victory over Latvia last week with a thigh issue.

However, Coleman was back in action last night for the Republic's latest Euro 2024 qualifier. Although Stephen Kenny's side fell to a 1-0 loss against World Cup finalists France in Dublin, they emerged with plenty of credit. Coleman, 34, kept arguably the world's best player in Kylian Mbappe quiet for the majority of the game, with Benjamin Pavard grabbing the only goal for France in the 50th minute.

Now Coleman will return to Goodison Park and has handed Everton their latest boost ahead of the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night. Both Nathan Patterson and James Garner made playing returns for Scotland and England under-21s respectively, having not featured for the Toffees’ first team since January and November respectively.

Sean Dyche's side are aiming to steer further clear of the Premier League relegation zone when they host Tottenham, having moved up to 15th in the table.

Spurs sacked head coach Antonio Conte last weekend as they pursue a top-four finish. However, the north London outfit suffered their latest injury blow as Emerson Royal has been ruled out of action for potentially the rest of the season.

The right-back suffered a knee injury in stoppage-time of Brazil's friendly loss to Morocco and required knee surgery.

Tottenham Ben Davies has been ruled out for the next six weeks with a hamstring injury while there are doubts around former Everton striker Richarlison’s fitness.

