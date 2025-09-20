Everton recorded a shock victory at Anfield in February 2021. | Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti was the last Everton boss to lead his team to victory against Liverpool at Anfield

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes is aiming to record his first ever win at Anfield at the 21st time of asking in this weekend’s Merseyside Derby.

Moyes, who returned to Everton in January after managing the Blues once before between 2002 and 2013, has faced the Kop 20 times in his managerial career - tasting defeat on 14 occasions while only managing to escape with a draw in six instances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s had a torrid time against Liverpool which also extends to his time as manager of Manchester United, Sunderland and both stints as West Ham United boss. However, he’s hoping to end that barren run this weekend after a four-match unbeaten run with the Toffees, which currently leaves them sixth after four matches and dreaming of a surprise European push.

Everton bosses in general have had a poor time against Liverpool, with the likes of Sean Dyche, Frank Lampard, Rafa Benitez, Marco Silva, Roberto Martinez, Sam Allardyce and Ronald Koeman all failing to win a single match against the Reds at Anfield throughout their time with the club.

The exception to that rule in the 21st century is Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian overcame the odds to defeat Liverpool 2-0 back in February 2021 to end 22-years of hurt at Anfield - and put an end to a run that haunted them since Kevin Cambpell’s winner in 1999.

But how many players from that Everton team remain in the squad today and where do the remaining heroes from that win find themselves playing now? Here’s all you need to know, including all the players that came on from the bench during the contest as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goalkeeper and defence

GK: Jordan Pickford: England international kept his first ever career clean sheet at Anfield during Everton’s victory in February 2021. He recorded six saves during the contest and played a pivotal role as Liverpool suffered four straight league defeats for the first time since 1923. He remains the first choice goalkeeper under David Moyes in the Hill Dickinson era.

RB: Seamus Coleman: Everton’s longest-serving player Seamus Coleman is still playing top-flight football for David Moyes’ side at the age of 36 and is the only player to feature for the Scotsman in both of his stints at Blues boss. He played the full 90 minutes and nullified Sadio Mane in a sublime defensive performance.

CB: Mason Holgate: Doncaster-born defender Mason Holgate played a decade of his football at Everton between 2015 and 2025 but was sold last summer to Al-Gharafa in Qatar after slipping down the pecking order.

CB: Michael Keane: Former Burnley defender Michael Keane played some of his best football for the Blues during Carlo Ancelotti’s time in charge. He’s still a part of the team at Everton and has regained a first team start with four appearances so far this term. The 32-year-old is, however, one of the players in the final year of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB: Ben Godfrey: York-born centre-back Ben Godfrey looked a star in the making during his early years at Goodison and even represented England in 2021. However, he fell down the pecking order after Carlo Ancelotti’s exit, spending time at Atalanta and Ipswich Town and currently finds himself playing for Sheffield United at Championship level.

LB: Lucas Digne: French international Lucas Digne enjoyed a fine display against Mohamed Salah’s in Everton’s last Anfield triumph. He joined Aston Villa in January 2022 and has racked up 142 appearances across all competitions.

Midfield and attack

CM: Andre Gomes: Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes played the first 59 minutes of the contest before being replaced by Gylif Sigurdsson. He left Everton to join Lille in 2024 and after a solid loan spell with the Ligue 1 side.

CM: Tom Davies: One-time wonderkid Tom Davies enjoyed arguably his best match in an Everton shirt against Liverpool and was awarded the Man of the Match for an all-action midfield display. He never lived up to the promise he once showed after various injuries and is now playing alongside Ben Godfrey at Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM: Abdoulaye Doucouré: The Mali international was a regular fixture throughout his five seasons at Everton and one that was always capable of getting important goals. He made 149 league appearances in total between 2020 and 2025 before leaving on a free transfer in the summer. He currently plays for FC Neom in Saudi Arabia.

ST: James Rodriguez: Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez lit up Goodison in his first few months before a huge dip in form and consistency. He played as a makeshift striker in a supporting role to Richarlison before being replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin one the hour mark.

ST: Richarilson: Brazil international Richarilson cemented his status as a Blues hero by scoring against Liverpool on derby day at Anfield. He was a pivotal reason behind Everton surviving in the league in later years and was eventually sold to Tottenham in 2022 for a reported £60m.

Substitutes

ST: Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Sheffield-born forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin made a superb impact from the bench to win his side the decisive penalty. It was during this season he played his best football, scoring 16 in total. Injuries derailed his progress slightly after that but he still left Everton with a steady record of 57 league goals in 239 matches before joining Leeds on a free transfer in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM: Gylfi Sigurdsson: The Icelandic international came on as a sub and scored from the penalty spot to secure the win. It was one of 25 league goals he’d get for Everton before leaving on a free transfer in 2022. The 36-year-old now plays for Víkingur Reykjavík in his homeland.

CM: Alex Iwobi: Alex Iwobi replaced Richarlison in the closing stages of the famous win over Liverpool. He played a total of four seasons for Everton before joining Fulham in 2023 and emerging as an important player at Craven Cottage.