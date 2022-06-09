Andros Townsend is set to be absent for the first half of the campaign.

Andros Townsend will not return for Everton until the second half of the 2022-23 season - according to his father.

The winger joined the Toffees last summer on a free transfer from Crystal Palace and proved a sound bit of business.

In total, he recorded seven goals and six assists in 27 appearances.

However, Townsend suffered a cruel ACL injury in a 4-0 FA Cup loss against his former club Palace in March.

He required to undergo surgery, which ruled him out for the business end of the campaign as Frank Lampard’s side dug deep to preserve their Premier League status.

Townsend continues his rehabilitation as he aims to become fully fit once again.

However, his dad, Troy, admits the former Spurs man will be absent for a ‘long time’.

What’s been said

He told The Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast: “He’s away at the moment, he’s back this week. It’s now in the process of recuperation, so he doesn’t get much time off and I don’t think he’d want it.

“He needs to get back and make the knee stronger and see where the season will take him, but it definitely won’t be the first half [of next season], I will imagine.

“He’s always said that he’s never been a good patient and that he wants to get back out onto the field of play.