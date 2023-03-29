The race to beat the drop is as tight as ever and injuries to key players could prove to be the difference.

Everton’s relegation rivals in Leeds United will be without three key players heading into the next set of Premier League fixtures.

The battle to avoid the drop is as tight as ever as only four points separates Southampton in 20th and Crystal Palace in 12th - and with each team involved having around 10-12 games left to decide their fate, any small advantage could be vital.

In Everton’s case, Leeds sit just one place above them in 14th with 26 points, just two points off West Ham United in 18th.

The Toffees have seen a resurgence under Sean Dyche and have made positive steps to avoid relegation, including beating Leeds, but the Yorkshire side also recently appointed a new manager in Javi Gracia, which has had a similar effect.

However, the latest news from the Athletic states that key midfielder Tyler Adams was forced to undergo surgery on a hamstring injury before the international break.

They reported that Leeds are in the process of establishing the exact length of Adams’ time out and are expected to make further assessments next week.

Adams damaged a muscle during a training session ahead of Leeds’ win over Wolves on March 18 and was forced to pull out of international duty with the USMNT, as he remained in England for the operation.

Having started 24 games in the league this year, he’s been a vital part of their midfield and his 89 tackles sees him rank as having the second-most tackles in the Premier League this season; he will certainly be a big miss.

On top of that, exciting Italian winger Willy Gnonto and key defensive starter Maximillian Wober both sustained minor injuries whilst away on international duty and both are now doubts for the upcoming trip to Arsenal and beyond.