Burnley have taken the decision to sack manager Sean Dyche.

The Clarets sit 19th in the Premier League table with eight matches remaining - and four points adrift of Everton.

Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League. He’d been in charge at Turf Moor for 10 years and twice led them to promotion.

But with relegation looming, Burnley have made the shock decision to part company with Dyche and his backroom staff.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace told the club website: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“Under-23s coach Mike Jackson, assisted by Academy Director Paul Jenkins, Under-23s goalkeeping coach Connor King and Club Captain Ben Mee have been asked to take charge of the team for Sunday’s game with West Ham United.