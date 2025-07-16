The Saudi-based striker who could revitalise Everton's attack - if his team let him leave | Getty Images

Everton could lose a chance to cash in as their Premier League rivals make their requirements clear.

Everton have reportedly opened the door to offers for Beto this summer if a significant offer comes their way. The striker is not without interest from rival clubs but the Toffees could be done out of a deal following recent reports.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have shown interest in signing Beto ahead of their return to the Premier League. However, one issue is staring the Merseyside outfit straight in the face.

The Whites, who beat Burnley to the Championship title on goal difference after a thrilling season, are adamant they will not be relegated after their first season back in England’s top flight. To boost their chances, they are looking to stack up their forward options but Beto doesn’t seem to be the man for them.

Leeds requirements could snub Everton of Beto pay day

Everton clearly value Beto highly and Leeds are interested in his signature. But Daniel Farke’s side are pushing to sign a ‘20 goal-a-season striker’. That simply isn’t Beto.

While the 27-year-old has enjoyed successful seasons in front of goal during his career, he has never hit 20 goals in a season, which is clearly what Leeds are looking for.

The Whites’ recruitment drive is impressive, especially considering they have already added Lukas Nmecha to their ranks and still have Joel Piroe at their disposal. Piroe finished last season as the Championship’s top scorer, with 19 goals and seven assists in his tally for the term.

Last season, Beto had a mixed run with Everton, starting just 15 games in the Premier League. He scored eight goals throughout the full league campaign, which means his tally is not up to the standard Leeds are reportedly looking for to aid their run in the top flight. With other options to explore, this could move Leeds away from Everton and Beto, denying the Toffees an opportunity to cash in.

Beto ‘not a good signing’ for Leeds

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson also believes Beto is not the right fit for his old side as they return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider earlier this week, Robinson said the Everton ace is ‘probably not a good signing’ for Leeds.

“Beto had a resurgence under David Moyes, but Everton paid £25 million for him and he’s a bit-part player. From a Leeds point of view, I’m not looking at that thinking that’s a great signing who is going to score 20-25 goals and keep us in the Premier League.

“Beto has shown flashes under David Moyes, but why are Everton trying to cash in? Why are Everton looking elsewhere for another striker?

“I’ve got no doubt Beto can score goals at a certain level, that’s why Everton brought him in. But for Leeds to pay the big money that they would have to, they should go and get a tried and tested, proven option, not somebody who hasn’t scored the goals.

“I think they’d be overpaying for a player who doesn’t score enough goals.”