Everton FC news: The former striker has endured a tough time with off-the-pitch club struggles that has led to his exit.

Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson has been sacked as the manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He was appointed in September 2023 but his side were relegated to the Scottish League and he exits with the club sat bottom after 10 games winning twice, drawing six and losing twice. Yet, they sit on minus three points after going into administration, something which has coincided with Ferguson’s exit.

Speaking on his exit, Ferguson said: “I’ve done the very best I can for my club and for my players. I’ve always tried to support my players behind the scenes and they all know that. And that’s the most important thing for me.” He added: “It’s brutal, isn’t it? It’s really tough to get a 15-point deduction. “It all depends now how deeply they cut the playing squad, if they can manage to stay in the division. I think it’s possible.

“I think I brought a lot of good players to the club. They’ll be big assets to the club in the future. The club can stay in the division, if they hold on to their players; if not, it’s going to be a tough ask.”

The club had been fighting for its survival with Ferguson previously working for free to help the club during the difficult period. Having needed to raise £200,000 to avoid administration, it is something that they failed to reach and it cost Ferguson and two other coaches their jobs. A few weeks ago, Ferguson revealed why he took a pay cut.

"I felt it would be appropriate for myself to offer my wage into that pot." He said he would continue to work without his salary until ICT was safe, but added: "Obviously I can't go without a wage forever because I have got to put food on the table, but at the moment needs must."

Investor Alan Savage, a former club chairman, told BBC Scotland News he would give it his "best shot" to help save the club. Asked if he was confident it could be saved, he replied: “Of course I am yeah.” Savage pledged to help anyone who lost their job to find a new one. Asked about his own potential role at the club if it survives administration, he said: "It’s a step by step process and until we’ve gone through those steps it’s a bit early to say.”

A club statement read: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm that manager Duncan Ferguson, assistant manager Gary Bollan and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden have left the club with immediate effect following the ongoing review of the financial position with the Joint Administrators. The club would like to place on record our thanks to Duncan, Gary and Stuart for their efforts while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and wish them the very best in the future.

“Scott Kellacher, first team coach, is stepping up to take over as first team head coach with immediate effect. A full update on first team coaching staff going forward will be made in due course.”