Everton legend provides incredible financial gesture for Inverness

Former Everton captain Duncan Ferguson has reportedly taken a 40% pay cut to ensure Inverness remain out of financial issues.

Ferguson, 52, was previously in charge at Forest Green Rovers but following their relegation he opted for the Scottish third tier. Currently, they sit eighth after four games of the new season with three draws and one defeat. Last season saw them relegated from the Scottish Championship for the first time since 1999.

Having described his current situation as the ‘toughest conditions I’ve seen or ever heard of in football’ - Inverness have had major financial woes and Ferguson’s sacrifice has meant that he has helped people to keep their jobs at the club. He experienced a culture shock as the club has had a basic lack of training equipment, medical care for players and other routine provisions like player lunches.

As reports, Ferguson was asked to accept £2,000 instead of the £3,000-a-week promised initially, the 52-year-old then volunteered another 40 per cent cut, taking his pay down to £1,200 a week. “I didn’t have to do anything and it had nothing to do with relegation.

“I have taken a big pay cut of 40 per cent in the last couple of days to help the club and, more importantly, to help the staff. It is a big reduction on my wage to try and help out. I’ll always be here to help the staff at the club and I’ll always try to help the club, 100 per cent.

The Scotsman managed 69 goals and 11 assists in 263 games across two separate spells at the club. He also played for Newcastle United, Rangers and Dundee United but spent the majority of his career at Goodison Park. Across his time at Everton as caretaker manager he got five games in the dugout in the aftermath of Rafael Benitez and Marco Silva’s departures.