Jordan Pickford and Donny van de Beek both miss out for Everton against Newcastle United.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton starting line-up for tonight’s clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park (19.45).

The Toffees boss has made four changes from Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Wolves.

And there is no Jordan Pickford in the Everton squad.

The No.1 goalkeeper is absent because of illness and replaced by Asmir Begovic between the posts, with Andy Lonergan deputising.

Donny van de Beek also misses out for the home side, who are desperate for a win. The Manchester United loanee is too unwell and Allan takes his spot in the engine room.

Meanwhile, Michael Keane comes in for the suspended Jonjoe Kenny.

Vitalii Mykolenko also drops out for Alex Iwobi and Ben Godfrey starts at left-back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the squad after missing the Wolves defeat due to illness.

Everton: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Gray.