Everton line-up confirmed: two changes as big Andre Gomes call made vs Crystal Palace

Everton can confirm their Premier League status with a defeat of Crystal Palace.

TARGET: Set by Everton boss Frank Lampard, above, in his side's last two games as a package as opposed to a must-win match against Crystal Palace. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

Frank Lampard has named his Everton team that could secure Premier League survival tonight.

A win against Crystal Palace will see the Toffees unable to be caught by Leeds United on the final day of the season this weekend.

And Lampard has made just change from the 3-2 loss to Brentford last Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, Michael Keane comes into the defence after illness. He replaces the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite.

But that’s the only switch, with Andre Gomes keeping his spot in central midfield over Allan.

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey are both back on the bench after injury.

Youngster Reece Welch is also among the subs.

Everton: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.