A win for Everton will see them move into the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has named his starting line-up for Everton’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace.

The Toffees boss has made four changes from the 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United earlier this week.

Jordan Pickford returns from illness to feature in goal.

Asmir Begovic, who deputised against Newcastle, does not make the bench as he is unwell.

Andros Townsend starts against his former club, with Demarai Gray given a breather.

Jonjoe Kenny also comes in after serving a one-match ban. Alex Iwobi, who was the hero in the Newcastle win when he netted in the ninth minute of stoppage-time, drops out.

Unsurprisingly, Andre Gomes fills the void of Allan in midfield. The Brazilian was sent off against Newcastle and is serving the first of a three-match suspension.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is again on the bench as he continues his recovery from injury and illness.

Donny van de Beek, Dele Alli and Anwar El Ghazi are all cup-tied while youngsters Harry Tyrer and Isaac Price are in the squad.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Kenny, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Townsend, Richarlison