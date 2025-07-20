Everton boss David Moyes | Getty Images

Everton are preparing for the start of the new Premier League season

Everton are gearing up for the start of the new 2025/26 Premier League season. They are preparing for a new era in their sparkling Hill Dickinson stadium following their exit from Goodison Park. David Moyes has made a positive impression since his return to Merseyside during the last campaign.

The ex-Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham man was picked as their replacement for Sean Dyche. He has since steadied the ship and made them harder to beat. The Toffees have the chance to bring in more signings over the coming weeks to bolster their ranks.

Goalkeeper and defence

Everton’s number one Jordan Pickford faces new competition for his position from new boy Mark Travers. The latter has been brought in from fellow top flight side AFC Bournemouth on a permanent basis. He will now battle it out with Pickford for a place between the sticks.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are the Toffees’ two most solid centre-back options. They will be eager to keep as many clean sheets as possible in the next campaign. The latter has recently penned a new long-term deal which is a boost....

Moyes’ men have been linked with a move for Nicolás Tagliafico. The Argentina international, who won the World Cup back in 2022, is facing an uncertain future following Lyon’s demotion from Ligue 1. He is an experienced left-back who has played for the likes of Banfield, Independiente and Ajax in the past.

On the other flank of defence, Georgios Vagiannidis is said to have been identified as a target. At the age of 23, he has potential to develop in the future. Panathiniakos could face a battle to keep hold of him in this window amid attention from elsewhere.

Midfield and forwards

Everton are keen on luring Douglas Luiz back to England from Juventus. The ex-Manchester City player moved to Italy last year from Aston Villa. However, he has struggled to make an impact in Serie A and could leave Turin already for a change of scene.

The Toffees are said to be in the race for £50million-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher along with Newcastle United and Aston Villa. The former Chelsea man has been playing his football in Spain since his transfer abroad last year. He would give Moyes more competition and depth in the middle of the park if he arrived.

Further up the pitch, Liverpool winger Ben Doak has been named as a possible option for Everton. He spent time on loan at Middlesbrough last term in the Championship to get some experience under his belt. The Scotland international played for Celtic before his Anfield move.

Maghnes Akliouche is another name in the frame for the Toffees. The 23-year-old can play down the middle or on either flank if needed. He has risen into the first-team picture at AS Monaco and they have a decision to make regarding his situation.

Beto has enjoyed a new lease of life under Moyes. If he stays, he is expected to lead the line in the next campaign. He initially struggled to adapt but has managed to find his shooting boots now. Iliman Ndiaye should also find a place in behind the striker after his impressive first 12 months.

Potential Everton line-up next season: Pickford, Vagiannidis, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Tagliafico, Luiz, Gallagher, Doak, Akliouche, Ndiaye, Beto.