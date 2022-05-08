Everton travel to Leicester for a crucial Premier League clash.

Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has confirmed an unchanged side for Sunday’s crucial Premier League trip to Leicester (14.00).

The Everton manager has named the same side that won 1-0 at home to Chelsea last weekend, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains on the bench.

Richarlison will look to contnue his goalscoring exploits upfront - the winner against Chelsea was his fourth goal in five games.

Behind the Brazilian, the trio of Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi will look to create.

The experienced Fabian Delph has been a steady head in the Toffees midfield, and retains his position in the starting lineup alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Behind them, the colossal Yerry Mina starts consecutive games for the first time since his return from injury alongside Mason Holgate.

Vitaliy Mykolenko starts at left-back with Seamus Coleman captaining the side at right back.

Jordan Pickford starts again in goal after a string of heroic saves against Chelsea.

Calvert-Lewin remains fit enough only for the bench, where he will sit alongside the likes of Allan, Dele Alli and Solomon rondon.

Everton can pull themselves out of the bottom three if they win, and can go as high as 16th with the three points.

Everton lineup: Pickford; Coleman, mina, Holgate, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Delph, Iwobi; Gordon, Richarlison, Gray