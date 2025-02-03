Everton-linked free agent in 'advanced talks' to complete Premier League move

The former Chelsea and Arsenal forward was linked with Everton earlier in the January transfer window.

Former Brazil international Willian is set to return to the Premier League after being linked with a switch to Everton.

The forward is a free agent after terminating his contract at Greek side Olympiacos last month. It’s understood that Everton were one of several clubs who were offered the services of Willian, who is now aged 36.

But the Blues have opted against pursuing a deal. And after leaving Fulham at the end of last season, Willian is reportedly set to rejoin the London outfit. Marco Silva’s side sit ninth in the Premier League and are in pursuit of European qualification. Fulham are presently five points outside the Champions League places and are looking to strengthen their squad - and Willian appears to be on the verge of a return.

According to Sky Sports, the deal between the former Chelsea star and Fulham is advancing. During his first spell at the Cottagers, he scored nine goals in 58 appearances. Given that Willian is a free agent, the deal does not have to be agreed before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Everton’s business

Everton look set to make just one signing on deadline day, with Carlos Alcaraz closing in on a move. He will join the Toffees from Brazilian club Flamengo on loan with an obligation to buy should he make a certain number of appearances.

David Moyes was keen on bringing in a new striker, with Beto the only fit option. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are all currently sidelined for sustained periods. However, there has been a paucity of number nines on the market who could make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, Everton have allowed Harrison Armstrong to leave on loan. The 18-year-old midfielder joins Championship side Derby County after signing a new three-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park.

Armstrong said: “I’m really excited to sign this deal with a club that means everything to me. It shows the belief that Everton have in me and I just want to keep progressing and getting better. Getting the chance to play for the first team this season has been great and I just want to push on and reach more.

“I now have an opportunity at a really good club like Derby to learn and hopefully do well for them and I’m looking forward to it.”