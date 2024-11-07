Everton linked with free Premier League defender who would be the perfect signing

Everton transfer news: The potential signing could be a perfect free transfer waiting to happen.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton could look to agree a pre-contract with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey in January, according to reports.

The defender has become a second-string option under new manager Fabian Hürzeler and has fallen behind summer signing Ferdi Kadıoğlu who netted against Liverpool last week meaning it is unlikely he, or the club, commits to a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees have more than had their struggles with the right-back role; they lost Ben Godfrey to Atalanta in the summer and have had to contend with the veteran duo of 39-year-old Ashley Young and 36-year-old Seamus Coleman. Plus, Nathan Patterson has been plagued with injuries and hasn’t gained the trust of Sean Dyche and a right-back addition is likely for next summer as both of the veterans are out of contract.

There is the youngster Roman Dixon who made his full league debut earlier this season who is clearly seen as one for the future. However, the old guard look set to move on and bringing in someone like Lamptey, who has 11 caps for Ghana and 106 games for Brighton, would be a smart move.

According to AfricaFoot (via Sport Witness) Brighton are open to a deal in January. Signing a pre-contract would be a boost to the fans who will have a fresh player aged under 25 to boost the squad. Formally of Chelsea, Lamptey is blessed with great pace and boasts the ability to drive forwards - something which has been lacking from full-backs at the club for years.

Loading....

With the Friedkin Group still awaiting the full confirmation from the Premier League of their takeover, they will want to enhance the squad in the most frugal way possible and targeting free transfers could be a lucrative plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve already seen the club rely heavily on loan players, with four set to depart at the end of the season. There’s also five players from their starting eleven who are currently set to depart at the end of the season as their contracts are set to expire. Clearly, there is work to be done on the squad planning side but Lamptey would be a step in the right direction. Especially since he could be brought straight into the team to be a regular starter.