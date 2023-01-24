It’s been a bad 24 hours for Everton and it’s just got even worse thanks to Tottenham...

It’s been a particularly turbulent few days at Everton. Frank Lampard was sacked as manager, front runner Marcelo Biesla has doubts about taking the vacant position and now Tottenham Hotspur have snatched away their top transfer target.

Having been in pole position ahead of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, the Toffees looked set to complete a loan move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, in an attempt to bolster their attack, but they’ve been the victims of a transfer hijacking.

Danjuma had completed a medical and media at Everton over the weekend - the deal was all but done. But delay in handing over documents to the Premier League allowed Tottenham to swoop in at the last minute.

A last-minute change of heart has already occurred during the window as Chelsea swooped in at the last-minute after Arsenal’s months of discussions with former Shakhtar Donestk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. But this one will hurt Everton more.

With only 15 goals scored in 20 games, Everton are the second lowest scorers in the Premier League and their lack of firepower could see them relegated if their problems continue in the same vein of form.

Danjuma has scored goals in the Championship, La Liga and in the Champions League, and was even part of the Champions League Team of the Year following his side’s semi-final run that was largely down to his six goals in 11 games.

Reports had claimed he was up for a relegation dogfight and wanted to challenge and test himself in the Premier League, but the option of pushing for Champions League football under Antonio Conte, and being back-up to Heung-Min Son was clearly a more attractive prospect than Goodison Park right now.