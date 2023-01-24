Everton next manager news as Marcelino Garcia Toral is a reported target to replace Frank Lampard.

The search for Everton’s new manager is now on after the sacking of Frank Lampard.

The news of Lampard’s departure from the Goodison Park hot seat was confirmed last night after he was relieved of his duties just short of a year in the role.

The Toffees sit in the Premier League relegation zone and they’re now trying to find the right candidate to keep them in the top flight this season.

A host of names have already been linked with the job - including Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche. And the latest is Marcelino Garcia Toral. Spanish publication Marca reports that Everton have made contact with Garcia Toral to learn of his ‘willingness’ to take the role.

The Spaniard has spent his entire managerial career in his homeland and has been in charge of sizeable clubs that include Sevilla, Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

At Valencia, he won the Copa de Rey in 2019 while also securing a fourth-place finish. The season previously, Marcelino also guided Valencia to Champions League football and was voted La Liga Best Coach for a second time by Marca. The 57-year-old won the prize in 2007 when Recreativo de Huelva finished eighth.

