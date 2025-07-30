Assane Diao of Como scores his team's advantage goal during the Serie A match between Lecce and Como at Stadio Via del Mare on April 19, 2025 in Lecce, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton transfer news as David Moyes addresses the Toffees’ summer transfer business.

Everton have made an enquiry for Assane Diao, reports suggest.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Toffees have made contact with Como 1907 over a possible deal.

Diao only joined the Italian club from Real Betis in January for around £10 million. He enjoyed a prolific second half of the campaign, plundering eight goals in only 15 games as Cesc Fabregas’ side finished 10th in their first year back in Serie A.

Diao is capable of playing in all three positions across the front line and has been capped twice by Senegal. It’s said that the 19-year-old is on Everton’s list of potential targets.

However, it has been claimed by journalist Nicolo Schira that Nottingham Forest have already had an offer of £39 million turned down by Como for Diao. That resulted in Forest turning their attention to Bologna’s Dan Ndoye.

Everton are in need of new attacking options and had a bid of £31.5 million rejected for Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais last weekend. Fofana, who recorded 17 goal contributions last term, reportedly has his eyes on moving to a team in the Champions League.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad is another player who has been on the Toffees’ radar. David Moyes’ side are also interested in taking Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City. Grealish is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium but a stumbling block could be his wages as he earns a reported £300,000 per week.

Moyes has addressed Everton’s business in Chicago before his side's Premier League Summer Series encounter with former club West Ham. "The truth is we're not getting a lot of the deals over the line at the moment, that's a fact," he said via BBC Sport. “We're desperate to get things moving on because we know time's running out.

"The one thing I'll do is I'll tell the fans straight, and I'm telling it straight at the moment, we're having a bit of a struggle getting ones in quickly," said Moyes.

"My first thought is yes, I'm surprised, because I think Everton's such a big club, with great traditions and the new stadium's an exciting move for us. But when you think again about it, we've been in or around the relegation positions for the last five years, not far off the bottom, so maybe there's been reasons for it."