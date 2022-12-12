Sean Miller has joined Frank Lampard’s Everton staff.

A general view of Everton’s Goodison Park. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton have made their latest backroom appointment as Sean Miller arrives as physical performance coach.

As first reported by Training Ground Guru, Miller joins the Toffees after spending the past seven years at Wolves.

However, he left the Molineux outfit last month after the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui. The former Real Madrid boss has opted to bring in his own backroom staff to Wolves.

But after leaving his role as first-team strength and conditioning coach, Miller reunites with director of football Kevin Thelwell at Goodison Park.