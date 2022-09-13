Eldin Jakupovic has signed for Everton after leaving Leicester City to cover Jordan Pickford’s injury.

Everton have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term deal.

The Toffees have swooped for the one-cap Switzerland international following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.

Jakupovic, 37, was a free agent after being released by Leicester City following five years at the King Power Stadium.

He’s also represented the likes of Hull City, Lokomotiv Moscow and Grasshoppers Zurich in the past.

Jakupovic provides cover after No.1 keeper Pickford suffered a thigh injury and won’t be available until after the international break.

Lonergan, who is third-choice stopper, is sidelined with a knee injury.