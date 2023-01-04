Everton make telling Frank Lampard decision ahead of Man Utd clash

Everton face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round on Friday with Frank Lampard under pressure as manager.

Everton have confirmed Frank Lampard will speak to the media ahead of Friday’s FA Cup trip to Manchester United.

The Toffees boss will address the press at Finch Farm at 13.30 which seemingly means the club have no plans to part ways with the manager before the Old Trafford clash.

Lampard has come under pressure after Tuesday night’s dismal 4-1 loss against Brighton.

Everton sit just one point and two places above the Premier League relegation zone. But despite some calls for him to be relived of his duties by supporters, the Toffees have scheduled on their Youtube channel that Lampard will indeed prepare for the United game as usual.

After the Brighton defeat, Lampard insisted he wasn’t focusing on the scrutiny around his future. He said: “You’re working always. The only concerns you can have is the work you do the next day. Since the minute I got here, we were in a relegation battle and it’s something you have to handle. It might mean results and days like this but you have to focus on going again because it’s the things you can control.

Lampard continued when asked if he fears for his job: “I thought I just answered that one. Since I’ve been here, we’ve been in this situation or relegation battle last year and through this season. It’s not a case of fear, it’s a case of keep working. I can’t control the talk or decisions when you’re around this area of the table.

