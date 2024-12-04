Everton make two changes as injury boost confirmed for Wolves
Armando Broja is on the bench for the first time as an Everton player.
The striker has been fit to feature in the Toffees’ squad for tonight’s Premier League clash against Wolves at Goodison Park. Broja arrived at Everton on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles injury. But after playing twice for the under-21s, he’s now included in the match-day squad.
In total, Sean Dyche makes two changes from last Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Manchester United. Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns to spearhead the attack in the place of Beto. Meanwhile, Orel Mangala features in midfield with Jesper Lindstrom benched. It means that Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to feature in the No.10 role and Dwight McNeil will be moved back to the flank.