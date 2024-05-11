Everton make two changes as Seamus Coleman starts and forward absent against Sheffield United

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th May 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 14:03 BST

Sean Dyche has made two changes for Everton’s clash against Sheffield United at Goodison Park.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the starting line-up for the final home match of the campaign. Coleman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, features at right-back ahead of Ben Godfrey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana comes back into the team. He replaces Jack Harrison, who is not in the match-day squad. It means that James Garner is set to feature on the right-hand flank.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Dobbin

Related topics:Sheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.