Everton make two changes as Seamus Coleman starts and forward absent against Sheffield United
Sean Dyche has made two changes for Everton’s clash against Sheffield United at Goodison Park.
Captain Seamus Coleman returns to the starting line-up for the final home match of the campaign. Coleman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, features at right-back ahead of Ben Godfrey.
Meanwhile, Amadou Onana comes back into the team. He replaces Jack Harrison, who is not in the match-day squad. It means that James Garner is set to feature on the right-hand flank.
Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Warrington, Dobbin
